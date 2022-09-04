Traffic accident in central Nigeria leaves 13 injured
LAGOS, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A road accident in central Nigeria's Kogi state has left 13 people injured, an official said on Saturday.
Stephen Dawulung, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Kogi, told reporters in Lokoja, the state capital, the traffic accident happened early Saturday morning when a luxury bus veered off the road and plunged into nearby drainage along a road in the Ofu local government area of the state.
Dawulung said the 13 injured victims are currently being treated in a nearby medical institution.
"It is an unfortunate crash as the brake of the bus reportedly failed, resulting in the driver losing control," he said.
The road official warned motorists against speeding, which has always been the cause of accidents and deaths on roads.
Road accidents are common in Nigeria, often caused by reckless driving, the poor state of vehicles and roads as well as overloading.
