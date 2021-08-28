32 kidnapped Nigerian students regain freedom: police
LAGOS, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian police on Saturday confirmed that another batch of 32 students kidnapped by gunmen from a secondary school in the country's northwestern state of Kaduna has regained freedom.
The students of Bethel Baptist High School were freed on Friday, about a week after 15 kidnapped students of the school were freed on August 21, said Mohammed Jalige, a spokesman for the Kaduna police, in a telephone interview with Xinhua on Saturday.
Jalige did not provide further details of the release or whether a ransom was paid.
The released students were among an unspecified number of students kidnapped from the Bethel Baptist High School in Chikun local government area of Kaduna on July 5, following an attack by unknown gunmen in large numbers.
John Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, who also confirmed the release of the students, said 32 students were freed on Friday evening.
"We still have 31 with the captors and we are praying that they too will be released soon," he said.
There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Chinese police rescue 7 in cross-border kidnap cases
- One suspect in kidnapping of Chinese student in Canada arrested
- Chinese student kidnapped in Canada, says Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto
- Man pleads not guilty to charge of kidnapping resulting in death of Chinese scholar
- Thousands of missing children kidnapped from India's railway network annually
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.