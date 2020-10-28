Chinese police rescue 7 in cross-border kidnap cases

CHONGQING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Police in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality said Wednesday they have rescued seven victims while busting two cross-border kidnap gangs, capturing 121 suspects.

Police launched investigations in October 2019 after a former victim surnamed Zeng told the police he was lured with gambling funds and free air tickets offered by a man he met abroad, who invited him to gamble in Cambodia.

As soon as Zeng arrived in Cambodia, he was kidnapped and not set free until his family paid 610,000 yuan (about 91,000 U.S. dollars) to the kidnappers.

Several other victims were also locked up and abused in a darkroom, according to Zeng.

In cooperation with the Cambodian police, Chongqing police busted the gang led by a man surnamed Wu. A similar gang led by a man surnamed Mei was also uncovered and busted during the process.

Investigations found more than 290 people from 29 provincial-level areas had fallen victim to the gangs, with the total ransom exceeding 70 million yuan, Zhou Chuan, deputy chief of the public security sub-bureau of Chongqing's Yuzhong District, said at a press conference.