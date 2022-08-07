5 killed in gunmen attack in Nigeria

Xinhua) 15:34, August 07, 2022

LAGOS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and two others missing after unknown shooters attacked a business convoy in the central Nigerian state of Kogi on Friday night, the state police said Saturday.

The victims were one Indian expatriate, two drivers and two policemen guarding the convoy, which belongs to the Kogi-based West Africa Ceramics Company, said Kogi police spokesperson William Ovye Aya in a statement.

Two Indian expatriates are missing following the attack, said Aya, adding that police are working to track down the fleeing shooters and rescue the expatriates.

Shooting attacks have been frequently reported for years across the most populous country in Africa, resulting in the deaths of civilians and security operatives.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)