Forum on civilisation exchange, international cooperation opens in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:05, September 03, 2022

The 6th Taihe Civilizations Forum (TCF), a venue for global intellectual interaction and public diplomacy, kicked off on September 3 in Beijing. The forum, with the theme "Science, Culture, Future Ethics and Common Values," brought academics from around the world to discuss their perspectives on global governance.

Wu Hailong, president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, pointed out in his opening remarks that the world may expect uncertainties and challenges moving forward. The event offers academics a platform to develop a more practical approach to solving the world’s most critical problems.

Echoing Wu, Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, noted that US-China relations have reached new lows in the last few months. He would not sit idly by and watch the deterioration of the two countries' relations.

“Despite all the negativity, I still believe that our situation can and will change. The hopeful energy of our young people will drive us towards a brighter future,” Orlins said.

There will be three breakout sessions throughout the course of the forum.

The TCF's Sub-Session on Education and Culture, with the theme "Vocational Education and Economic Development," will take place on September 3.

The most recent climate change-related hot topics – "carbon peaking" and "carbon neutrality" – will also be discussed by experts at the September 4 Sub-Session on the Economy and Technology.

On September 6, 2022, the Sub-Session on International Relations will take place. Its two main topics are “Great Power Competition, Regional Cooperation, and Asia-Pacific Security and Development” and “The Changing European Security Landscape and Its Impact on International Order.”

