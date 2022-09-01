Behind China's economic growth miracle

In recent decades, China has created an economic miracle that attracted global attention. China has grown into the second largest economic superpower in the world, and nearly 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, some foreign media and institutions asserted that China's economy would collapse. However, China showed a remarkable economic performance, with its GDP growth standing at 2.2 percent in 2020, 8.1 percent in 2021 and 2.5 percent in the first half of 2022.

So the question is, how did China create this economic miracle and how can it be sustained?

To answer these questions, we invited renowned scholars from home and abroad to interpret China's economic miracle.

Click on the video to better understand China's economic development.

