Behind China's economic growth miracle
In recent decades, China has created an economic miracle that attracted global attention. China has grown into the second largest economic superpower in the world, and nearly 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, some foreign media and institutions asserted that China's economy would collapse. However, China showed a remarkable economic performance, with its GDP growth standing at 2.2 percent in 2020, 8.1 percent in 2021 and 2.5 percent in the first half of 2022.
So the question is, how did China create this economic miracle and how can it be sustained?
To answer these questions, we invited renowned scholars from home and abroad to interpret China's economic miracle.
Click on the video to better understand China's economic development.
(Produced by Han Xiaomeng, Liang Peiyu, Zhu Yingqi, Di Jingyuan, Zhang Qinyuan and Li Bowen)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's economy running within a reasonable range: official
- Index shows China's thriving new growth drivers
- Interview: China's strengthening economy a good sign for global trade recovery
- China consolidates recovery momentum with new measures
- Top miner BHP reckons China's economy poised to improve: Bloomberg
- China's State Council initiates inspection of policy implementation
- China's resilient economy injects more positive energy into global recovery: Cambodian experts
- China's service sector continues recovery: official
- Busy ports mirror China's economic pickup
- China secures economic growth while mitigating epidemic impact
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.