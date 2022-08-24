China's State Council initiates inspection of policy implementation

Xinhua) 09:22, August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council will dispatch 19 inspection teams across the country to ensure that tasks set in the government work report are undertaken and policies aimed at stabilizing the economy are being effectively implemented.

The priorities include work on maintaining growth, operations of market entities, employment stability, ensuring people's livelihoods, and stability of industrial and supply chains, as well as deepening reforms to streamline administration and delegate power, and improve government services to optimize the business environment.

Inspectors will also focus on rectification of problems found in auditing, supervision work related to ensuring food and energy security, comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and implementing the latest COVID-19 prevention and control protocol.

The inspection teams will visit 19 provincial-level regions, including Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)