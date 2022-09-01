Home>>
China expresses condolences over death of Gorbachev
(Xinhua) 08:18, September 01, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has expressed condolences over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"Mr. Gorbachev made positive contributions to the normalization of China-Soviet Union relations," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.
"We mourn his death and express our condolences to his family," Zhao added.
