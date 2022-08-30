How I define China: Fulfilling commitments

(People's Daily App) 14:13, August 30, 2022

Terry Townshend noted China's policy of balancing economic benefits with environmental protection a few years ago, and he has seen China's actions in keeping with its commitment. These actions include the improvement of environmental protection laws, the establishment of national parks, and a shift in policy in the Yellow Sea region. He believes that China has a consensus that "there is no healthy economy without a healthy environment," and he is confident that China will continue to move in this direction and become a world leader in environmental protection.

Source: CICC

