China's offshore undersea detection system passes sea trial

Xinhua) 09:43, August 25, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed offshore undersea mobile detection system Haizhe, also called Jellyfish, has completed its 3,000-meter deep sea trial in a methane seep zone of the South China Sea and passed the acceptance, the China Science Daily reported on Wednesday.

Featuring the functions of in situ detection, sampling of seawater, pore water and sediment, non-destructive transfer and testing, the system can operate in the vast majority of seas at the maximum depth of more than 3,000 meters, according the report.

The undersea mobile detection system was jointly developed by Chinese institutions, including the Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey and Zhejiang University.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)