Rural basketball match draws attention
(Ecns.cn) 16:57, August 23, 2022
Spectators watch a rural basketball match at an open-air venue in Matou county of Ruichang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Dongsheng)
Dubbed the "Village Basketball Association" games, the match was organized and played by local villagers.
Villagers compete during the basketball match at Matou county of Ruichang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Dongsheng)
Villagers compete during the basketball match at Matou county of Ruichang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Dongsheng)
