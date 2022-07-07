Han Xu improves personal scoring record to 24 as Liberty rallies past Aces

Xinhua) 16:32, July 07, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese center Han Xu scored a personal best 24 points in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as the New York Liberty came back from a 12-point deficit to overcome the second-placed Las Vegas Aces 116-107 on Wednesday.

Han's previous scoring record in the WNBA was 16 points when the Liberty faced the Indiana Fever on June 10.

The Aces led 63-51 after Kelsey Plum made a three-pointer shortly before halftime, but the Liberty rode on a strong second half to turn the tide.

Han made her first 10 field goals and shot 11 of 12 overall to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with a triple-double of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Natasha Howard helped with 18 points. Marine Johannes and Stefanie Dolson had 11 points apiece.

In her second season with the Liberty, Han has averaged 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17 appearances.

On the Aces side, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young scored 29 and 24 points respectively.

The Liberty will play back to back on Thursday when taking on the Phoenix Mercury.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)