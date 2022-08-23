Deals worth billions signed at Smart China Expo

Xinhua) 09:17, August 23, 2022

CHONGQING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Seventy major projects worth 212.1 billion yuan (31.1 billion U.S. dollars) were inked online at the Smart China Expo 2022, which opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The projects cover a variety of fields such as intelligent new energy vehicles, software information and technological innovation, and intelligent manufacturing. These deals are likely to strengthen Chongqing's intelligent industry.

According to the organizers, taking the expo as the platform, Chongqing focuses on key areas, such as big-data intelligence, for in-depth cooperation with leading enterprises at home and abroad. There are 54 projects with a contracted investment of over 1 billion yuan each.

Themed "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life," the three-day expo will hold a series of activities, including 20 forums, over 120 release activities on new products and technologies, and ten competitions.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)