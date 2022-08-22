2022 Smart China Expo held in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:29, August 22, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows an exhibition hall of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member plays the Chinese board game Go (Weiqi) with a robot at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A smart robot makes coffee at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member demonstrates an explosion-proof robot for inspection in chemical facilities at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member demonstrates an E-sports simulator at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Invited journalists and guests visit the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Guests view a sand table at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows a view of the the Chongqing International Expo Center, main venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo, in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing International Expo Center, main venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo, in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows a robot for pipeline inspection at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member demonstrates film shooting with extended reality (XR) technology at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A journalist experiences digital intelligence technology at the venue of the 2022 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2022. The 2022 Smart China Expo is set to be held from Aug. 22 to 24 both online and offline. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

