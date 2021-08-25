Languages

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

In pics: Smart China Expo 2021 showcases latest cutting-edge tech

(People's Daily Online) 16:27, August 25, 2021
A visitor views a 3D display product at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China. The Smart China Expo 2021, running from Aug. 23 to 25, saw online and offline participation with more than 600 enterprises in attendance. (People’s Daily Online/Zou Le)

