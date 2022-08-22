Home>>
In pics: German Federal Government open day
(Xinhua) 09:10, August 22, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Front) speaks in front of visitors at the German Chancellery during the German Federal Government open day in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2022. Major political institutions of German federal government, including German Chancellery, opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)
Visitors take a selfie at the German Chancellery during the German Federal Government open day in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2022. Major political institutions of German federal government, including German Chancellery, opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- German Chancellor Scholz promises more aid for rising energy prices
- Night illumination reduced to save on electric power in Germany
- Germany's gas supply situation stabilizes after restart of Nord Stream 1
- Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance
- Germany needs learning process ahead of 2022 World Cup
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.