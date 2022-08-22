In pics: German Federal Government open day

Xinhua) 09:10, August 22, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Front) speaks in front of visitors at the German Chancellery during the German Federal Government open day in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2022. Major political institutions of German federal government, including German Chancellery, opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Visitors take a selfie at the German Chancellery during the German Federal Government open day in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2022. Major political institutions of German federal government, including German Chancellery, opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

