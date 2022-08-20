Home>>
Raid on Trump's home hurts U.S. voters' trust in FBI: report
(Xinhua) 15:41, August 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Last week's raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home has damaged U.S. voters' trust in FBI, said a recent survey by U.S. polling company Rasmussen Reports.
The new national telephone and online survey published on Thursday said that 44 percent of U.S. voters say the FBI raid on Trump's home made them trust the FBI less.
The report quoted Roger Stone, an adviser to Trump, as saying that there is "a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI" as the current administration's "personal Gestapo."
According to the survey, 53 percent of voters now agree with Stone's statement.
