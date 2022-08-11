People gather outside Trump Tower in New York City

Ecns.cn) 13:20, August 11, 2022

Members of the media and protesters gather outside the Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., August 10, 2022 after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

