Trump critic says to consider White House bid after congressional primary loss

Xinhua) 10:32, August 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Wednesday that she will mull over a White House run, one day after she lost in the Wyoming Republican primary.

"That's a decision that I'm going to make in the coming months," Cheney said in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show.

Cheney has been projected by several U.S. media outlets to be defeated in the primary by Harriet Hageman, an attorney endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

With 99 percent of the vote counted on Wednesday, Hageman led Cheney by about 37 percentage points.

Cheney told her supporters Tuesday night that she had called Hageman to concede the race but vowed to "do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office."

Trump lambasted Cheney after her projected loss in the Wyoming primary.

The elder daughter of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney has represented Wyoming's at-large congressional district since 2017 and has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Liz Cheney, 56, is among a small group of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and has lost her rank as House Republican conference chair due to her criticism of Trump.

She is also vice chair of the House select committee conducting an investigation of the Capitol riot, which Trump and his allies have repeatedly decried as a political "witch hunt."

