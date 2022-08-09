Trump says Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida raided by FBI agents

Xinhua) 08:19, August 09, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday evening that his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, had been raided by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trump said in a statement that his home "is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has commented on the operation.

While lashing out at Democrats, the former Republican president said the agents "even broke into my safe" in "this unannounced raid."

The DOJ has reportedly been working on several investigations involving Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

