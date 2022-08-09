Home>>
Trump says Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida raided by FBI agents
(Xinhua) 08:19, August 09, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday evening that his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, had been raided by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Trump said in a statement that his home "is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."
Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has commented on the operation.
While lashing out at Democrats, the former Republican president said the agents "even broke into my safe" in "this unannounced raid."
The DOJ has reportedly been working on several investigations involving Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump’s defense chief visits Taiwan for further arms lobbying, with prospect of fat ‘welcoming fees’
- U.S. court rejects Trump's bid to conceal records from House Jan. 6 committee
- Trump's America First-centered pandemic response delays global containment of COVID-19: Politico
- U.S. becomes "increasingly antidemocratic," blog writer says
- U.S. paying for Trump's tariff policy on China: report
- Former Trump adviser Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress
- U.S. court pauses release of Trump White House records sought by House Jan. 6 panel
- U.S. House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas more former Trump officials
- U.S. House votes to hold Trump's former adviser in contempt of Congress
- White House backs release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.