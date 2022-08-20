IAG 2022: Chinese team ranks first in individual race of Suvorov Onslaught

The infantry fighting vehicle crew of the Chinese team ranks first, followed by crews of the Belarusian and Russian teams taking the second and third places respectively in the final round of individual race in Suvorov Onslaught contest of the International Army Games 2022 on August 18, 2022. On August 21, teams from China, Russia, Belarus and Iran will compete in relay race, the last stage of Suvorov Onslaught contest, in Korla, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yongjin)

