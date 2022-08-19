Sea Cup of IAG 2022 kicks off in China's Qingdao

CGTN) 10:45, August 19, 2022

The opening ceremony of the Sea Cup contest took place on Wednesday in waters off Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The surface ship contest is part of the International Army Games 2022 to promote military cooperation and friendship between military personnel. Chinese and Russian naval vessels joined the ceremony with soldiers on each side greeting one another.

