Home>>
Sea Cup of IAG 2022 kicks off in China's Qingdao
(CGTN) 10:45, August 19, 2022
The opening ceremony of the Sea Cup contest took place on Wednesday in waters off Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The surface ship contest is part of the International Army Games 2022 to promote military cooperation and friendship between military personnel. Chinese and Russian naval vessels joined the ceremony with soldiers on each side greeting one another.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese military to host, compete in International Army Games 2021
- Competition of Int'l Army Games kicks off in China's Xinjiang
- "Army Scout Masters" competition of Int'l Army Games
- Highly-anticipated Aviadart competition adds excitement to 2017 IAG
- Paratroopers participating in IAG 2017 conduct training in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.