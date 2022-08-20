China to build system for carbon emission calculation

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday released a plan to accelerate the construction of a system to calculate carbon emissions.

By 2023, the country should ensure the clear division of responsibilities and smooth coordination among all relevant departments, and preliminarily establish a unified and standardized calculation system, according to the plan jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The calculation system and its statistical quality will be further improved by 2025, so as to provide comprehensive, scientific and reliable support for the country's carbon-peaking and carbon-neutrality endeavors, the plan said.

It also specified measures to categorize carbon emission factors, utilize advanced technologies, explore methodologies and step up policy support.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

