Commentary: China never wavers in carbon commitment

June 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows the scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Some Western observers have expressed concerns that China's pro-growth policies following the recent COVID-19 outbreak might "hinder" its efforts to cut carbon emissions.

However, it is clear that China has never wavered in its commitment to decarbonization.

Over the past few months, China has increased coal supply due to the necessity of ensuring energy security. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine crisis have resulted in disruptions to global industrial and supply chains and continuous increases in commodity prices, underlining the importance of energy supply for the world's second-largest economy.

The increase in China's coal supply is tied to a requirement of advanced production capacity, which features advanced technology, higher productivity, improved utilization of resources, safe workplaces and environmental friendliness.

Clean, efficient use of coal and upgrading of power units are also emphasized to conserve resources and reduce carbon emissions in power generation.

Carbon reduction is not what outsiders impose on China. Rather, it is an objective the country is determined to accomplish for its own sake. As an intrinsic requirement of China's high-quality development, the process will not be reversed by anything, including the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the transition away from traditional energy sources should be based on secure and reliable substitution of new energy sources, and this transition has remained unhindered even during Omicron outbreaks in the country.

In recent months, more plans to boost renewable energy output have been initiated, following the addition of 25.41 million kilowatts of installed power capacity by renewable energy in the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 80 percent of newly installed power capacity nationwide in the period.

According to one such plan, China aims to expand its renewable energy consumption to an equivalent of 1 billion tonnes of standard coal by 2025. Energy consumption of the country totaled 5.24 billion tonnes of standard coal in 2021.

Stepping up efforts to pursue carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals will generate more development and business prospects, and improve the ecological environment and the quality of life.

As China strives to become greener, no foreign corporation would want to miss out on the enormous investment potential and huge market resulting from China's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

China's carbon commitment has remained and will stay steadfast, as evidenced by solemn pledges and tangible actions.

