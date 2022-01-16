Chinese scientists work for achieving carbon neutrality goal

Xinhua) 16:19, January 16, 2022

LANZHOU, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- More Chinese researchers are now engaged in studies or innovations related to reducing carbon emissions, as the country works to achieve its carbon neutrality goal.

Lanzhou University, based in northwest China's Gansu Province, has jointly established an institute with LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. to build a research and development platform of clean energy technology, equipment and material.

Gansu, with broad Gobi and desert areas, has abundant wind, light and heat resources which can be efficiently utilized to better serve the country's carbon reduction goal.

Previously, the researchers from Lanzhou University have made creative research in thin-film solar cells, silicon solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, water supercapacitors and photocatalytic hydrogen production.

China has pledged to have carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, making the world's biggest cut in carbon emission intensity in the shortest time frame in history.

