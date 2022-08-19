Home>>
Guanyin Pavilion reappears from underwater in Yangtze River
(People's Daily App) 11:08, August 19, 2022
The 700-year-old Guanyin Pavilion reappears in full at the Yangtze River in Ezhou, Hubei Province. The lingering heatwave and low rainfall at the Yangtze River Basin has resulted in a drop in water levels and widespread drought.
(Produced by Wang Jinpan and Lou Qingqing)
