Friday, August 19, 2022

Guanyin Pavilion reappears from underwater in Yangtze River

(People's Daily App) 11:08, August 19, 2022

The 700-year-old Guanyin Pavilion reappears in full at the Yangtze River in Ezhou, Hubei Province. The lingering heatwave and low rainfall at the Yangtze River Basin has resulted in a drop in water levels and widespread drought.

(Produced by Wang Jinpan and Lou Qingqing)

 

