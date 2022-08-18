We Are China

China's air travel continues recovery trend in July

Xinhua) 15:37, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's air travel continued to recover in July, rising for three months in a row, the country's civil aviation authority said Thursday.

China's civil aviation industry handled approximately 34 million passenger trips last month, surging 54.5 percent month on month, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference.

The total air transport turnover hit 6.8 billion tonne-km in July, growing 27.5 percent month on month, Zhu said.

The volume of cargo and mail transported by air came in at 539,000 tonnes, down 2.1 percent from a month earlier, CAAC data showed.

In July, the punctuality rate of Chinese airlines reached 89.1 percent.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)