China's civil aviation sector achieves 120 months of safe flight

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry had maintained a consecutive 120 months of safe flight operations as of August, according to the country's civil aviation authorities.

A steady nationwide development momentum has continued in the civil aviation sector, said statistics from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

As of the end of August, the country's civil air transport sector had achieved a total of 85.8 million flight hours of safe operation, CAAC statistics showed.

In August, China's civil aviation industry handled a total of 862,000 flight hours of air transport. The figure represented a 20.3 percent decrease compared from that of last year, but a 10.9 percent increase than the volume in July.

The civil aviation industry achieved its stellar safety performance thanks to the persistent efforts of both authorities and carriers in the supervision, control and operation of safety measures, according to the CAAC.