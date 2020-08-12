China sees recovering air travel demands

EIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's air travel demand has recovered significantly since June with a continuous increase in the volume of flights, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

In June, China's civil aviation industry handled an average of 10,820 flights daily, up 14.1 percent from that in May, statistics from the CAAC showed.

In July, the industry handled a total of 370,000 flights, or an average of 11,941 flights daily. More than 36.99 million air passenger trips were made in July, a rise of 20.35 percent from June.

The civil aviation industry must put in place effective measures for regular epidemic prevention and control amid the current complicated and severe conditions, according to the CAAC.

Continuous efforts should be made in response to the epidemic situation in the coming autumn-winter season to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic, the CAAC said.

The CAAC will strictly enforce the reward and suspension mechanism and adjust flights in a scientific manner to prevent imported cases through the civil aviation sector.

The civil aviation regulator in early June adjusted policies for international passenger flights, allowing more foreign carriers to resume flights to China on a once-a-week basis starting from June 8.