Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees recovering air travel demands

(Xinhua)    09:50, August 12, 2020

EIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's air travel demand has recovered significantly since June with a continuous increase in the volume of flights, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

In June, China's civil aviation industry handled an average of 10,820 flights daily, up 14.1 percent from that in May, statistics from the CAAC showed.

In July, the industry handled a total of 370,000 flights, or an average of 11,941 flights daily. More than 36.99 million air passenger trips were made in July, a rise of 20.35 percent from June.

The civil aviation industry must put in place effective measures for regular epidemic prevention and control amid the current complicated and severe conditions, according to the CAAC.

Continuous efforts should be made in response to the epidemic situation in the coming autumn-winter season to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic, the CAAC said.

The CAAC will strictly enforce the reward and suspension mechanism and adjust flights in a scientific manner to prevent imported cases through the civil aviation sector.

The civil aviation regulator in early June adjusted policies for international passenger flights, allowing more foreign carriers to resume flights to China on a once-a-week basis starting from June 8.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York