Chinese vice premier stresses energy, power supply

Xinhua) 09:33, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has urged stronger policy support and solid efforts to ensure the energy and power supply in the country.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the State Grid Corporation of China.

Highlighting the importance of the energy and power supply for social and economic stability, Han said that work in the sector is currently at a critical junction, as China's electricity supply and demand have repeatedly hit record highs due to extreme weather events in some regions.

Efforts should be made to strengthen coordination across the country, secure the power supply for key regions, residents, the public service sector and key industries, and resolutely prevent power rationing, the vice premier said.

He demanded measures to give full play to the role of the market mechanism and improve government regulation, in a bid to stabilize the prices of primary energy.

The country will also beef up policy support and take multi-pronged measures to help related enterprises address difficulties, Han said.

