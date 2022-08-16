Home>>
The magic of balloons
(People's Daily App) 13:49, August 16, 2022
Balloons are not only a childhood memory, but also an important element of many holiday celebrations. In the hands of Uncle Balloon, balloons become the raw material that can be transformed into everything. Chairs, backpacks, dresses—you name it, he makes it with balloons.
(Video source: Kuaishou, Compiled by Sun Shulang)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
