Int'l Memorial Day for "Comfort Women" marked in Seoul, South Korea

Xinhua) 08:27, August 15, 2022

A child presents flowers to portraits of "comfort women" in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2022. "Comfort women" refer to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II. The day of Aug. 14 was designated the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women" in 2012 by the 11th Asian Alliance Conference for "Comfort Women." (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

People hold portraits of "comfort women" and their testimonies during a protest rally held in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2022. "Comfort women" refer to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II. The day of Aug. 14 was designated the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women" in 2012 by the 11th Asian Alliance Conference for "Comfort Women." (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

