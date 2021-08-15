Home>>
Study shows only 14 'comfort women' still living on Chinese mainland
(CGTN) 10:44, August 15, 2021
The Chinese mainland still has 14 surviving "comfort women", the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University said on Saturday.
Saturday marked the ninth International Memorial Day for the "Comfort Women," which refers to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War Two.
