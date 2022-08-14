Drought declared in parts of England
Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2022 shows a view of the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on the lawn in St James's Park in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A man walks past the lawn in St James's Park in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman stands on the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
