Drought declared in parts of England

Xinhua) 10:32, August 14, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2022 shows a view of the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People walk on the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People walk on the lawn in St James's Park in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man walks past the lawn in St James's Park in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman stands on the lawn in Parliament Square in London, Britain, on Aug. 13, 2022. A drought was officially declared on Friday across a large swathe of England, amid a new heatwave and prolonged dry weather. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

