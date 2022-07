British PM chairs his last cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street

Xinhua) 09:40, July 21, 2022

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C, front) and members of the Cabinet pose for a group photo in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (3rd L, front) chairs his last cabinet meeting in the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) chairs his last cabinet meeting in the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (3rd R, front) and members of the Cabinet pose for a group photo in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

