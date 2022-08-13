China submits instruments of ratification of forced labor conventions with ILO

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has deposited instruments of ratification of two conventions on eliminating forced labor with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, submitted the instruments of ratification of the Forced Labour Convention, 1930, and the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957, to Director-General of the ILO Guy Ryder on Friday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

The ministry said the two conventions, among the ILO's ten fundamental conventions, are the most important international legal documents in eliminating forced labor.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress ratified the two conventions at its 34th session in April.

The Chinese government has consistently opposed forced labor, and the ratification of the two conventions demonstrates its firm position on protecting workers' rights and interests and cracking down on forced labor.

