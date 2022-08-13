UN chief condemns deadly terrorist attack in Mali

Xinhua) 09:42, August 13, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack against the Malian Armed Forces on Aug. 7, which resulted in a high number of casualties and loss of life.

The UN chief "expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Mali, who continue to pay a high price in their continued fight against terrorism. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured," said a statement issued by his spokesperson.

The secretary-general reiterated the commitment of the United Nations, including through MINUSMA, the peacekeeping mission in Mali, to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the country, the statement said.

Fourty-two Malian soldiers were killed and 22 injured during a terrorist attack near the town of Tessit on Aug. 7, the Malian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)