UN chief voices concern about situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Xinhua) 08:57, August 12, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he is "gravely concerned" about the unfolding situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

"I have appealed to all concerned to exercise common sense and reason and not to undertake any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant," he said in a statement.

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged accusations over a strike on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine's total electricity.

In his statement, Guterres said the United Nations continues to fully support the critical work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its efforts to ensure the safe operations of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"I urge the parties to provide the IAEA mission with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the site," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that instead of discussing absurd remarks such as setting up a no-fly zone over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is necessary for the IAEA to inspect the plant.

Zakharova said that Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant, and the international community should comprehensively assess the situation.

