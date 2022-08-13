Securities regulator comments on some Chinese companies' decisions to delist from U.S. exchanges

Xinhua) 09:16, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday commented on the recent decisions by a few Chinese companies to voluntarily delist from U.S. securities exchanges.

Listings and delistings are both common in capital markets. According to these companies' announcements, they have strictly observed relevant U.S. rules and regulations since listed on the U.S. markets, and the delisting decisions are made out of their business considerations, said a CSRC official while answering a reporter's question.

"These companies are listed on multiple markets, and only a small portion of their securities are traded in the U.S. markets," said the official.

The delisting plan will not jeopardize these companies' fund-raising ability through domestic and overseas capital markets, according to the official.

The CSRC respects these companies' business-driven decisions in compliance with rules of the listing venue. It will continue to communicate and cooperate with relevant overseas regulators to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of issuers and investors, the official said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)