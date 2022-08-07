China's foreign currency reserves up in July

August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves climbed to 3.1041 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of July, up 32.8 billion dollars from June, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Sunday.

