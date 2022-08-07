Home>>
China's foreign currency reserves up in July
(Xinhua) 11:27, August 07, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves climbed to 3.1041 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of July, up 32.8 billion dollars from June, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Sunday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Renminbi gets global currency basket upgrade
- China, U.K. further extend currency swap deal
- Yuan becomes No.3 global currency: report
- U.S. dollar losing shine as reserve currency for emerging economies: media
- U.S. government labels Vietnam, Switzerland currency manipulators
- Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.5719 against USD Monday
- China mounts fight against illegal virtual currency trading
- U.S. accusation against China's currency hits investor sentiment, says investment banker
- Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8957 against USD Monday
- Economic Watch: Chinese yuan ready for greater global role
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.