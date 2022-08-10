Black, Native American, Latino families face serious problems from inflation: poll

Xinhua) 08:42, August 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Fears of eviction, trouble affording groceries and unmet medical needs are all too common experiences for high proportions of Black, Latino and Native American adults as the U.S. weathers a grueling stretch of high prices and economic uncertainty, reported National Public Radio (NPR) on Monday.

In fact, more than half of Black and Latino households report the recent price increases driven by inflation have caused them "serious financial problems," and it's even higher among Native Americans, the report said, citing a national poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"The data underscores that racial and ethnic minorities are having a tough time compared to their white counterparts in some key spheres of American life, particularly with finances, affordable housing, neighborhood safety, education and health care," said the report.

In a sense, the impact of economic insecurity is the connective tissue for many of the survey's findings: 55 percent of Black and 48 percent of Latino adults say they are currently facing serious financial problems. For white adults, it's 38 percent, it added.

The poll included data from the five largest racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Altogether, more than 4,100 adults were interviewed between mid-May and mid-June of this year.

