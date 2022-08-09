Killings of 4 men in U.S. Albuquerque leave Muslim community in fear: NYT
NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Four Muslim men were killed recently in Albuquerque, the largest city in the U.S. state of New Mexico, sparking fear among the Muslim community, reported The New York Times (NYT) on Sunday.
A Muslim who attended the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the same mosque as the one attended by all the four victims, said that he may never return, citing a fear of becoming "bait," according to the report.
Other members of the Muslim community have temporarily left the state to stay with family members in other parts of the country to wait out the investigation, it said.
Hate crimes remain a concern in the United States: they rose more than 20 percent in 2021 and increased another 4.7 percent in the first half of 2022, NYT cited Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism of California State University at San Bernardino.
