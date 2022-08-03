Americans living in "backsliding" democracy: Washington Post

Xinhua) 13:57, August 03, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- As voting rights are "being restricted" and freedom is "under siege," Americans are living in a "backsliding" democracy, a recent opinion piece by The Washington Post said.

"We seem to be sleepwalking to disaster," said columnist Max Boot, a senior fellow for national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, noting that he knows many people acquiring foreign passports and talking about moving somewhere else.

Problems facing the United States include high inflation, gun violence without common-sense gun-safety regulations, failure to do more to address climate change, and Republican legislatures around the country repealing or restricting abortion rights, it said.

