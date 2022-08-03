Home>>
Misogyny, white supremacy are fueling U.S. gun violence epidemic: report
(Xinhua) 11:22, August 03, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been plagued by mounting gun violence and anger, largely fueled by misogyny and white supremacy raging across social media, the Wisconsin Examiner has reported.
The current gun violence crisis comes amid soaring gun ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising number of white nationalist groups which jumped by 55 percent during Former President Donald Trump's presidency, the non-profit news site said in an article on Monday.
"There is a masculinity epidemic in the United States, and we're seeing that time and again in these shootings," Sarah Prior, a sociology professor at Michigan State University whose research focuses on gendered violence, was quoted as saying.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
