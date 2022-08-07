Home>>
At least 12 deaths reported in cholera outbreak in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province
(Xinhua) 15:57, August 07, 2022
SHIBERGHAN, Afghanistan, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 deaths have been reported out of over 18,000 infections in the outbreak of cholera since mid-June in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province, provincial health official said Sunday.
"A total of 18,000 people have been affected by cholera due to using polluted water and poor access to health services," Abdul Ghani Samim, acting director of the provincial public health department, told reporters.
Local authorities with the financial support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) have established five response teams in dealing with the public health emergency situation in the province, the official added.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Afghan security forces seize dozens of weapons in eastern Nangarhar province
- U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan: media
- Anti-polio campaign starts in Kandahar, Afghanistan
- China-built roads are reducing travel times in Afghanistan
- More Russian humanitarian aid supplies arrive in Afghanistan
- Afghanistan's central bank to auction 12 mln USD to keep national currency stable
- China’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan mirrors major country responsibility
- Russia sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
- Five rockets allegedly from Afghanistan land on Uzbekistan's border town
- Over 930 families receive cash assistance in Afghanistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.