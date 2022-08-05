Afghan security forces seize dozens of weapons in eastern Nangarhar province
KABUL, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan security forces have seized more than two dozens of assault rifles, including 26 pieces of AK-47, in different parts of eastern Nangarhar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Friday.
In a series of operations, the security forces, led by the personnel of the General Directorate of Intelligence, the country's counter-intelligence agency, seized 26 pieces of AK-47, one RPG-7 rocket, 30 anti-personnel mines and several more assault rifles, among others, the news agency added.
However, the state-controlled media outlet did not say if anyone had been arrested.
As part of efforts to ensure lasting peace in the war-torn country, the Taliban-run administration has vowed to collect and seize illegal arms and ammunitions from the public.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan: media
- Anti-polio campaign starts in Kandahar, Afghanistan
- China-built roads are reducing travel times in Afghanistan
- More Russian humanitarian aid supplies arrive in Afghanistan
- Afghanistan's central bank to auction 12 mln USD to keep national currency stable
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.