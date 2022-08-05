Afghan security forces seize dozens of weapons in eastern Nangarhar province

Xinhua) 15:32, August 05, 2022

KABUL, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan security forces have seized more than two dozens of assault rifles, including 26 pieces of AK-47, in different parts of eastern Nangarhar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Friday.

In a series of operations, the security forces, led by the personnel of the General Directorate of Intelligence, the country's counter-intelligence agency, seized 26 pieces of AK-47, one RPG-7 rocket, 30 anti-personnel mines and several more assault rifles, among others, the news agency added.

However, the state-controlled media outlet did not say if anyone had been arrested.

As part of efforts to ensure lasting peace in the war-torn country, the Taliban-run administration has vowed to collect and seize illegal arms and ammunitions from the public.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)