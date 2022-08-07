Highlights of 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow

An Acemaker T-33 makes an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022. The 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place here from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

F-16 jets from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds make an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022. The 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place here from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A B-17 Flying Fortress makes an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022. The 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place here from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

F-16 jets from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds make an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022. The 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place here from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

F-16 jets from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds make an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow in Abbotsford, Canada, on Aug. 6, 2022. The 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place here from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

