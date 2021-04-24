Over 300 companies confirm participation in Airshow China

Xinhua) 15:14, April 24, 2021

GUANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 companies from home and abroad have confirmed they will participate in the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) later this year, the organizer said.

Airshow China is scheduled to be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, said Zhou Zuode, deputy secretary-general of Airshow China's Zhuhai executive committee.

The confirmed participants include well-known international aircraft and aerospace companies such as Boeing, Embraer, GE Aviation, Honeywell and Parker Aerospace, Zhou, also deputy secretary-general of the Zhuhai municipal government, told a press briefing.

This year's Airshow China has an indoor exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, with 80 percent already booked, and also an outdoor exhibition area of 360,000 square meters.

The airshow will offer an online version to allow audiences to watch aerobatic flights, dynamic presentations of ground equipment and online forums, Zhou said.

The event will also invite professional visitors and trade delegations from home and abroad to conduct tours and exchanges and ink deals both online and offline.

