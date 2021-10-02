We Are China

In pics: Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 10:26, October 02, 2021

Visitors view exhibits during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

