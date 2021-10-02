Home>>
In pics: Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai
(Xinhua) 10:26, October 02, 2021
Visitors view exhibits during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.