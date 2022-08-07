U.S. federal gov't charges 4 police officers in fatal raid of Black woman: AP

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. federal government has filed civil rights charges against four Louisville police officers over the March 13, 2020, drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The Black woman's fatal shooting helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020, according to the report.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges, which include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said she has waited more than two years for holding the police officers accountable.

Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a search warrant.

